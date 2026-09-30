Ukrainian Ministry of Education delegation preparing for visit to Azerbaijan

A delegation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, led by Deputy Minister Mykola Trofymenko, plans to visit Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The preparation for this visit was discussed during a meeting between the minister of education, Andrii Butenko, and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Seymur Mardaliyev.

"The proposed program includes a meeting of the working group on the recognition of educational documents, meetings with the leadership of the relevant ministry and university rectors. The visit should contribute to the development of joint solutions and direct partnerships between higher education institutions of both countries. The possibility of organizing a meeting of the education ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan before the end of this year was also discussed," reads the message.

According to the Ukrainian ministry, at the beginning of 2026, more than 5,400 Azerbaijani citizens were studying in Ukraine, which accounts for about a third of all foreign students.

"The Ukrainian side confirmed its interest in maintaining this cooperation and creating appropriate conditions for receiving education," reads the ministry's statement.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the recognition of diplomas from Ukrainian higher education institutions in Azerbaijan. The Ukrainian side proposed to substantively work out the relevant issues within the specialized working group.

The meeting participants also raised the issue of documentary support for the admission and arrival of Azerbaijani students to study in Ukraine.

The parties also discussed the preparations for the 14th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.