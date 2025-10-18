Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 12:10
    Ukrainian envoy congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Yuriy Husyev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku, congratulated Azerbaijan on 18 October – the Day of the Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    "Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on 18 October – the Day of the Restoration of Independence! Wishing peace, prosperity & continued progress. Our friendship & partnership remain strong," the ambassador wrote on X.

    Ukrayna səfiri Azərbaycan xalqını Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Юрий Гусев поздравил азербайджанский народ с Днем восстановления независимости

