Ukrainian envoy congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
- 18 October, 2025
- 12:10
Yuriy Husyev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku, congratulated Azerbaijan on 18 October – the Day of the Restoration of Independence, Report informs.
"Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on 18 October – the Day of the Restoration of Independence! Wishing peace, prosperity & continued progress. Our friendship & partnership remain strong," the ambassador wrote on X.
