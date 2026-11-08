Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ukrainian ambassador: Azerbaijan's Victory Day symbolizes justice

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 12:44
    Ukrainian ambassador: Azerbaijan's Victory Day symbolizes justice

    Ukraine's Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day, according to Report.

    "Congratulations to the leadership and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on this special Victory Day, symbolizing justice, sovereignty and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity!

    Wishing Azerbaijan peace, unity, prosperity and continued success!" the diplomat said in a post on X.

    Yuriy Husyev Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations November 8 – Victory Day
    Ukrayna səfiri: Azərbaycanın Zəfər Günü ədalətin təntənəsini simvolizə edir
    Посол Украины: День Победы Азербайджана символизирует торжество справедливости
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