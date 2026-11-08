Stay up to date with the top news!

Ukraine's Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day, according to Report.

"Congratulations to the leadership and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on this special Victory Day, symbolizing justice, sovereignty and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity!

Wishing Azerbaijan peace, unity, prosperity and continued success!" the diplomat said in a post on X.