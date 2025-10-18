TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 10:17
The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.
"Happy the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan," TURKSOY wrote on X.
