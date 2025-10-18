TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 10:17
    The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    "Happy the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan," TURKSOY wrote on X.

    TURKSOY Azerbaijan Day of Restoration of Independence
    TÜRKSOY Azərbaycanı Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    ТЮРКСОЙ поздравил Азербайджан с Днем восстановления независимости

