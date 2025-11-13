TURKPA Secretary General mulls cooperation with Hungarian Ambassador

The Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ambassador Ramil Hasan, discussed the protection of common interests and expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan, Tamás Torma, Report informs.

Ambassador Tamás Torma congratulated Ramil Hasan on assuming his duties as the Secretary General of TURKPA and wished him success in this important mission.

Secretary General Ramil Hasan expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Tamás Torma, emphasizing Hungary's role as an important partner for TURKPA, noting that it adds value to the Turkic cooperation platform. Ramil Hasan stated that Hungary contributes to the promotion of common values and mutual understanding by serving as a bridge of dialogue between Turkic states and Europe.

The Secretary General informed the Hungarian Ambassador about the future directions of the Assembly's activities. In particular, he highlighted the organization of meetings between heads and members of delegations from member and observer parliaments within the framework of international parliamentary organization sessions, as well as annual informal meetings of TURKPA parliament speakers. He emphasized that Hungary's participation in these initiatives is welcomed and considered significant for TURKPA.

During the discussions, the parties exchanged views on protecting common interests and expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation. They also discussed next steps for developing new perspectives of cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including parliamentary diplomacy and joint initiatives within international organizations.

Deputy Secretary General Muhammet Alper Hayali and Commission Secretary Aynura Abutalibova also participated in the meeting.