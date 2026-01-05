Venezuela orders police to find, arrest anyone involved in supporting US attack
The state of emergency put in place by the Venezuelan government since the US attack that ousted President Nicolas Maduro orders police to "immediately begin the national search and capture of everyone involved in the promotion or support for the armed attack by the United States," according to a text of the decree published on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.
The decree has been in force since Saturday, but was published in full on Monday.
