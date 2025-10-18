Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    TURKPA Sec.-Gen. meets Kazakh FM

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 15:18
    TURKPA Sec.-Gen. meets Kazakh FM

    A delegation led by TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan has met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in Astana, Report informs.

    The Kazakh foreign minister congratulated his interlocutor on assuming his duties as the organization's secretary general and wished him success in his endeavors.

    Ramil Hasan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and provided information on the future activities of TURKPA.

    At the meeting, views were exchanged on cooperation within the Assembly and the results of the 12th Summit of the Council of Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States, held on October 7 in Gabala.

    Yermek Kosherbayev noted that the results of this Summit will contribute to the implementation of joint projects within TURKPA. He emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation between the Turkic states at the parliamentary level.

    Secretary General Ramil Hasan was accompanied by his deputies Talgat Aduov, Muhammet Alper Hayali and the secretary of the commission Aynura Abutalibova.

    TURKPA Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    TÜRKPA Baş katibi Qazaxıstanın xarici işlər naziri ilə görüşüb
    Генсек ТюркПА встретился с министром иностранных дел Казахстана

    Latest News

    15:18

    TURKPA Sec.-Gen. meets Kazakh FM

    Foreign policy
    15:05

    Mukhtar Babayev mulls COP31 with Turkish minister

    COP29
    14:54

    Marc Guehi to leave Crystal Palace in 2026

    Football
    14:47

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19

    Ecology
    14:35

    Defense Ministry: Türkiye will always stand united with Azerbaijan

    Region
    14:18

    Cotton fiber output in Azerbaijan rises by 33%

    Industry
    14:10

    Embassy of Netherlands congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    14:03

    Deloitte: Positive trends observed in sectoral diversity of Azerbaijan's business environment

    Business
    13:53

    German embassy congratulates all Azerbaijanis on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed