TURKPA Sec.-Gen. meets Kazakh FM

A delegation led by TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan has met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in Astana, Report informs.

The Kazakh foreign minister congratulated his interlocutor on assuming his duties as the organization's secretary general and wished him success in his endeavors.

Ramil Hasan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and provided information on the future activities of TURKPA.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on cooperation within the Assembly and the results of the 12th Summit of the Council of Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States, held on October 7 in Gabala.

Yermek Kosherbayev noted that the results of this Summit will contribute to the implementation of joint projects within TURKPA. He emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation between the Turkic states at the parliamentary level.

Secretary General Ramil Hasan was accompanied by his deputies Talgat Aduov, Muhammet Alper Hayali and the secretary of the commission Aynura Abutalibova.