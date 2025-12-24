Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of fourth Yukselish competition

    Business
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 19:36
    Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with winners of the fourth Yukselish competition on Wednesday, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of the Mentorship Program, we held a follow-up meeting with Toghrul Yagublu and Tabriz Ammayev, winners of the fourth 'Yukselish' competition. We discussed the skills and competencies they have acquired in the course of their individual and professional development, as well as the advantages and new opportunities the competition offers for career advancement," Jabbarov said on X.

    Mikayıl Cabbarov IV "Yüksəliş" müsabiqəsinin qalibləri ilə görüşüb
    Микаил Джаббаров встретился с победителями IV конкурса Yüksəliş

