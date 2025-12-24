Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam district

    Domestic policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 17:54
    President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam district

    "Life is already being restored in Aghdam district today. People are living in three villages. I have participated in the ceremonies marking the re-commissioning of these villages – Kangarli, Sarijali, and Khidirli," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to the city of Aghdam, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Several thousand people are already living there, and this resettlement process continues. Today, people have also begun moving into the city of Aghdam, and 1,268 apartments in this new residential neighborhood will accommodate its residents," the head of state added.

    President Ilham Aliyev Aghdam
    İlham Əliyev: Bu gün Ağdam rayonunda artıq həyat bərpa edilir
    Ильхам Алиев: Сегодня в Агдамском районе уже восстанавливается жизнь

    Latest News

    18:45

    Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor says

    Other countries
    18:07

    Armenian minister welcomes lower price of Azerbaijani gasoline

    Region
    17:56

    President of Azerbaijan: We were faced with the biggest injustice in the history of recent years

    Other
    17:54

    President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam district

    Domestic policy
    17:54

    President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupation

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people

    Domestic policy
    17:38

    Ukrainian forces hit missile fuel facility in Russia and drone base in Crimea

    Other countries
    17:27

    President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed