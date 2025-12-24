Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has sent a congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The letter reads:

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday.

Under your leadership, the fraternal Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved significant successes in political and economic development and has gained special authority on the international arena.

I highly value your personal contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that, through substantive and productive negotiations during your upcoming state visit to Kyrgyzstan, we will together create the preconditions for the further development of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani relations.

I wish you good health, family well-being, many years of life, and to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan – peace and development."