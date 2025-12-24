Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor says

    Other countries
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 18:26
    Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor says

    Moscow is currently experiencing a shortage of 400,000 to 500,000 workers, a figure that is expected to grow in the coming years, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said, Report informs via Interfax.

    Sobyanin noted that while it would be preferable to manage without immigrant labor, demographic and economic realities make this difficult.

    "Of course, it would be better to do without migrants. But unfortunately, the demographic situation and the economy set different rules. Today, the shortage of labor resources in Moscow-that is, unfilled vacancies-ranges from 400,000

    to 500,000 people. In the coming years, this shortage is likely to increase due to the demographic situation we are experiencing," he said.

    The mayor added that despite certain social challenges associated with migration, the inflow of foreign labor provides a significant economic benefit to the capital.

    Moscow Sergey Sobyanin immigrants
    Moskva meri: Miqrantlarsız keçinə bilmərik
    Собянин: Москве не обойтись без мигрантов

    Latest News

    18:45

    Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor says

    Other countries
    18:07

    Armenian minister welcomes lower price of Azerbaijani gasoline

    Region
    17:56

    President of Azerbaijan: We were faced with the biggest injustice in the history of recent years

    Other
    17:54

    President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam district

    Domestic policy
    17:54

    President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupation

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people

    Domestic policy
    17:38

    Ukrainian forces hit missile fuel facility in Russia and drone base in Crimea

    Other countries
    17:27

    President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed