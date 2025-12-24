Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Moldova's Maia Sandu congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 19:28
    Moldovan President Maia Sandu has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    I am pleased to extend to you my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health, continued strength, and every success in your responsibilities at the helm of Azerbaijan.

    Moldova highly values its friendly relations with Azerbaijan and appreciates the spirit of trust and cooperation that defines our partnership. I am confident that, together, we will continue to deepen our constructive dialogue and further strengthen the ties between our countries.

    Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration."

    Maya Sandu Prezident İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib

