Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Libyan side
Foreign policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 19:01
Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan MoD.
The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of the Chief of Staff of the Libyan State Armed Forces, Army General Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, whom I personally knew, and other personnel as a result of the crash of the Dassault Falcon 50-type jet, which was returning from an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.
May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."
