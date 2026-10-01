Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan met with newly elected Chairman of Kazakhstan's Kurultai Aibek Dadebay on October 1, Report informs.

Dadebay expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with Hasan and highly appreciated his effective activities as Secretary General of TURKPA.

He briefed Hasan on important reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, including the constitutional referendum and elections to the Kurultai, and expressed sincere gratitude for TURKPA's participation in the international observation of these processes. He emphasized that the support and solidarity of the brotherly Turkic peoples are of particular importance to Kazakhstan.

Hasan, in turn, congratulated Dadebay on his election as Chairman of the Kurultai and wished him success in his responsible activities. The Secretary General also expressed gratitude to the leadership of Kazakhstan and the Kurultai for their continued support for TURKPA and particularly noted the effective cooperation achieved during Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the Assembly.