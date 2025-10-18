TURKPA Chairman-in-Office receives Secretary General Ramil Hasan

On 17 October 2025, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Chairman-in-Office, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshanov, received the TURKPA delegation led by the Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan, Report informs.

Koshanov extended his congratulations to Hasan on the commencement of his tenure as Secretary General of TURKPA, emphasizing his professional background and valuable contribution to Turkic cooperation throughout his career.

The Speaker reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to promoting solidarity and deeper cooperation among Turkic states, noting the important role of parliaments in fostering unity within the Turkic world.

In his capacity as Chairman-in-Office of TURKPA, Koshanov highlighted several directions for the assembly's future work, including the enhancement of its core legal framework, organization of committee meetings in Astana, and activities dedicated to the centenary of the First Turkological Congress to be held in Azerbaijan.

Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan shared his proposals for further developing TURKPA"s agenda, suggesting annual informal meetings of speakers of Turkic parliaments that will accelerate the joint activities of parliaments under the leadership of the speakers, organization of the meetings of committees dealing with Health, Defense, Foreign relations issues in Kazakhstan, within the current chairmanship, establishment of a new mechanism of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and parliaments of Turkic states, the importance of establishing a new format of cooperation between the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and TURKPA. He also emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in advancing the shared interests of member countries on various interparliamentary platforms.

Koshanov welcomed and expressed his full support for the proposals put forward by the Secretary General.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the outcomes of the recent 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on October 7, 2025. The Speaker underlined that the discussions of the Heads of State at the Summit once again demonstrated the high level of mutual understanding among Turkic nations and set new priorities for strengthening regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Secretary General also expressed his sincere hope to welcome Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan into the close family of TURKPA soon.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive cooperation focused on the new stage.

Secretary General was accompanied by Deputies Secretary General Talgat Aduov, Muhammet Alper Hayali, and Secretary of the Commission Aynura Abutalibova.