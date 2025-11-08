Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Turkish President Erdogan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 18:39
    Turkish President Erdogan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded his visit to Azerbaijan on November 8, Report informs.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, a guard of honor was lined up in tribute to the distinguished guest.

    President Erdogan was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, Türkiye's Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, and other officials.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan official visit
    Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğanın Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит президента Турции Реджепа Тайипа Эрдогана в Азербайджан

