    Turkish official highlights strategic depth of Azerbaijan–Türkiye partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 10:39
    Turkish official highlights strategic depth of Azerbaijan–Türkiye partnership

    Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation has reached a model level not only in bilateral relations but also in contributing to regional stability, said Polat Safi, head of the Strategic Research Center (SAM) of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, at the First Shusha Forum of Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks, Report informs.

    Safi emphasized that relations between the two countries have been elevated to the level of a strategic alliance:

    "Grounded in the principle of ‘one nation, two states,' the Türkiye–Azerbaijan relationship-shaped by mutual trust, solidarity, and brotherhood-has reached the level of strategic alliance thanks to the strong will of our presidents and the historic Shusha Declaration. Our cooperation, marked by concrete achievements in key areas from energy and transport to defense and cultural ties, has become exemplary for regional stability."

    He added that relations between the two states are characterized by a strategic and multi-dimensional nature, strengthened by frequent high-level visits and extensive institutional cooperation.

    Safi also underlined the importance of deeper collaboration between think tanks:

    "Together with our partner - the AIR Center - we share a common understanding of the necessity of cooperation between the think tanks of our two countries. Organizing regular joint events is among our main goals. At this forum, we will first discuss current regional issues, followed by an assessment of opportunities to expand cooperation between our analytical institutions."

    Polat Safi: Azərbaycan-Türkiyə əməkdaşlığı regional sabitlik baxımından nümunəvi mərhələyə çatıb
    Полат Сафи: Азербайджано-турецкое сотрудничество - пример региональной стабильности

