    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 13:15
    Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Türkiye has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - the Day of Restoration of State Independence, Report informs.

    "Congratulations on the 34th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of our ally, brother Azerbaijan!" the MFA wrote on X.

    Karabakh is Azerbaijan! Day of Restoration of Independence Turkish Foreign Ministry
    Türkiyə XİN Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
    МИД Турции поздравил Азербайджан

