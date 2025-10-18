Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 13:15
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Türkiye has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - the Day of Restoration of State Independence, Report informs.
"Congratulations on the 34th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of our ally, brother Azerbaijan!" the MFA wrote on X.
