Turkish deputy foreign minister visits Baku for political consultations

Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci is visiting Azerbaijan to take part in bilateral political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries, the Turkish Embassy in Baku announced on X.

According to Report, during her visit, Ekinci paid tribute to the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs, and the monument dedicated to Turkish soldiers in Baku.

The visit underscores the continued close coordination between Ankara and Baku across diplomatic and regional affairs.