Turkish deputy foreign minister visits Baku for political consultations
Foreign policy
- 27 October, 2025
- 14:50
Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci is visiting Azerbaijan to take part in bilateral political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries, the Turkish Embassy in Baku announced on X.
According to Report, during her visit, Ekinci paid tribute to the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs, and the monument dedicated to Turkish soldiers in Baku.
The visit underscores the continued close coordination between Ankara and Baku across diplomatic and regional affairs.
Latest News
14:50
Turkish deputy foreign minister visits Baku for political consultationsForeign policy
14:46
Mirzoyan: All agreements reached with Azerbaijan are mutually beneficialForeign policy
14:43
Baku to host Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission meetingBusiness
14:27
Iranian ambassador visits 'Red Bridge' border crossing between Azerbaijan and GeorgiaInfrastructure
14:15
BP to use BORIS in Caspian Sea for first timeEnergy
14:09
Armenia's public debt expected to reach 54% of GDP in medium termRegion
13:58
Lithuania will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons, prime minister saysOther countries
13:51
Slovenian minister: Azerbaijan may become key partner for EU in digital technologies - INTERVIEWBusiness
13:37