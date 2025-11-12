Turkish defense minister discusses plane crash with Azerbaijani, Georgian counterparts

The Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler held a telephone conversation with the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Defense Minister of Georgia, Irakli Chikovani, Report informs with reference to the Milliyet newspaper.

"Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler discussed the search and rescue operations following the crash of our military transport aircraft on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border with the Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Chikovani, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan General Karim Valiyev over the phone," the newspaper wrote.