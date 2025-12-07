Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Meeting in China mulls preparation for 13th Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    • 07 December, 2025
    • 15:29
    Meeting in China mulls preparation for 13th Global Baku Forum

    The Nizami Ganjavi International Center held a meeting in Guangzhou, People's Republic of China, in preparation for the XIII Global Baku Forum, which will be organized in March 2026.

    Report informs that the meeting exchanged views on the conceptual framework of the forum, main topics, and engagement of international partners.

    Members of the Center's Board of Directors participated in the meeting. During the discussions, global security, sustainable development, economic transformation, and the impacts of technological changes were identified as priority areas for the forum.

    Discussions were held regarding the organization of high-level joint panels, within the framework of the forum, with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as strengthening cooperation.

    In addition, it was announced that side events with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) and The Economist magazine are planned within the framework of the forum.

    The meeting also discussed the Center's participation and support for the XIII World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, as well as cooperation with UN-HABITAT.

    The next preparatory meeting will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Global Baku Forum 13th Global Baku Forum China
    XIII Qlobal Bakı Forumuna hazırlıq məqsədilə Çində toplantı keçirilib
    В Китае проведено заседание в рамках подготовки к XIII Глобальному Бакинскому форуму

