UN Security Council to hold meeting on Ukraine on December 9
Other countries
- 08 December, 2025
- 08:10
The UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on Ukraine on December 9, the press service of the Permanent Mission of Slovenia to the UN, which holds the UN presidency for December, told journalists on Sunday, Report informs.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT).
The meeting was requested by Slovenia in its national capacity, as well as Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Greece, and the Republic of Korea.
