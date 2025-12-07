Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Dhaka

    Social security
    • 07 December, 2025
    • 17:54
    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, together with the head of Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, visited an institution for orphaned and homeless girls in Dhaka, the capital of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, on December 6 as part of their visit to the country, Report informs.

    The management and teaching staff of "Shorkari Shishu Poribar" (Government Orphanage) provided detailed information about the institution's activities. It was noted that the facility, operating under the Department of Social Services and financed through voluntary donations from various sources, permanently houses more than 130 children. In addition to education, the children receive vocational training and are taught various work skills to prepare them for future life.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva then familiarized themselves with the conditions and needs of the orphanage, including the dormitories and classrooms, and held a heartfelt conversation with the teaching staff and children. They were informed that, guided by the principle of humanism consistently upheld by the Azerbaijani state on a global scale, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation implements various social projects in different countries. In this context, the possibility of implementing an assistance program for the institution was discussed.

    At the end of the visit, the pupils of the orphanage performed a program featuring Bangladeshi folk songs and dances for the guests from Azerbaijan.

    Leyla Əliyeva və Arzu Əliyeva Dəkkədə uşaq evini ziyarət ediblər
    Лейла Алиева и Арзу Алиева посетили детский дом в Дакке

