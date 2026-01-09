Azerbaijan's Air Force Commander, Military Prosecutor visit military units

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, together with the Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan – Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan, Justice Major General Bahruz Ahmadov, held a meeting with personnel at military units subordinate to the Air Force, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The meeting emphasized that, under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, successful reforms carried out within the Army, including the Air Force, have resulted in the formation of highly combat-capable military units and their provision with modern military equipment.

Additionally, it was highlighted that continued priority will be given to the training of professional personnel.

The Military Prosecutor stated that ensuring the rule of law and strengthening legal awareness play an important role in establishing a sustainable service environment.

The Air Force Commander noted the importance of enhancing the professional competence of personnel, as well as responsibility in the performance of combat duty and the execution of assigned tasks.

During the meeting, issues related to the service activities of personnel, the strengthening of military discipline, compliance with legislative requirements, as well as the rights and duties of military personnel were also discussed.

Within the meeting, questions of interest to the military personnel were addressed, and their proposals and appeals were heard.

At the conclusion of the meeting, they wished the personnel success in their service and issued relevant instructions regarding the tasks ahead.