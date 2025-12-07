Netanyahu, Merz hold expanded meeting with Israeli ministers, senior officials

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    • 07 December, 2025
    • 16:41
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held an expanded meeting with senior officials at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, following their one-on-one meeting this morning, Netanyahu's office said in a statement, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Acting National Security Adviser Gil Reich, Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram, and the two countries' respective ambassadors participated in the meeting.

    İsrailin Baş naziri və Almaniya kansleri Qüdsdə görüşüblər
    Премьер Израиля и канцлер ФРГ встретились в Иерусалиме

