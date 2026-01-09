Number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches almost 1.9M
Finance
- 09 January, 2026
- 10:35
As of January 1, 2026, the number of employment contracts signed between employees and employers in Azerbaijan reached 1,895,378, Report informs, referring to the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.
According to the STS, this represents an increase of more than 493,000 compared to the beginning of 2019.
In particular, the number of employment contracts in the private sector of the non-oil and gas economy rose by 491,744, reaching a total of 1,031,666.
Latest News
10:59
Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVERegion
10:59
Photo
Azerbaijan's Air Force Commander, Military Prosecutor visit military unitsMilitary
10:45
Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en routeRegion
10:35
Number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches almost 1.9MFinance
10:28
ING revises inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2026Finance
10:17
304 pensioners aged 100 and over live in AzerbaijanSocial security
10:10
Azeri Light oil price rises by over 1.6% on global marketsEnergy
10:07
Trump says there could be more US strikes in NigeriaOther countries
09:51