    Finance
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 10:35
    Number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches almost 1.9M

    As of January 1, 2026, the number of employment contracts signed between employees and employers in Azerbaijan reached 1,895,378, Report informs, referring to the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

    According to the STS, this represents an increase of more than 493,000 compared to the beginning of 2019.

    In particular, the number of employment contracts in the private sector of the non-oil and gas economy rose by 491,744, reaching a total of 1,031,666.

    Azərbaycanda əmək müqavilələrinin sayı açıqlanıb
    Названо число трудовых договоров в Азербайджане

