Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    ING revises inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2026

    Finance
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 10:28
    ING revises inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2026

    ING Group, the Netherlands' biggest banking group, forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 5.3% in 2026 and 8.9% in 2027, Report informs referring to ING data.

    Expectations for the current year have decreased by 0.4 percentage points (pp) compared to the previous forecast, while the forecast for 2027 remains unchanged.

    According to ING, inflation in Azerbaijan in 2025 will be 5.6%.

    The bank's analysts expect average annual inflation to be 5.2% in the first quarter of 2026 (previously 5.7%), 5.4% in the second quarter (previously 5.9%), 5.3% in the third quarter (previously 5.7%), and 5.5% in the fourth quarter (previously 5.7%).

    According to forecasts from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, average annual inflation in the country will be 5.4% this year, 4.8% in 2026, and 4.5% in 2027. According to the latest forecasts from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (October 2025), annual inflation will be around 6% this year and around 5.7% in 2026.

    The UN, meanwhile, forecasts inflation in Azerbaijan at 3.6% this year and 3.1% next year. The World Bank expects average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 2.3% in 2025-2026.

    The Asian Development Bank forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 4.2% in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026.

    International rating agency Moody's forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 4% and 3% this year and next, respectively. Fitch Ratings forecasts 5.3% in 2025 and 4.6% in 2026. Fitch Solutions forecasts 5.7% in 2025, 5.5% in 2026, and 4.8% in 2027.

    According to the State Statistics Committee, average annual inflation in Azerbaijan was 2.2% in 2024 and 5.7% in January-November 2025.

    ING Group inflation Azerbaijan
    ING Azərbaycanda 2026-cı il üçün inflyasiya proqnozunu azaldıb
    ING пересмотрела ожидания по инфляции в Азербайджане на 2026 год

    Latest News

    10:59

    Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    10:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Air Force Commander, Military Prosecutor visit military units

    Military
    10:45

    Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route

    Region
    10:35

    Number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches almost 1.9M

    Finance
    10:28

    ING revises inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2026

    Finance
    10:17

    304 pensioners aged 100 and over live in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    10:10

    Azeri Light oil price rises by over 1.6% on global markets

    Energy
    10:07

    Trump says there could be more US strikes in Nigeria

    Other countries
    09:51

    Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighborhoods

    Other countries
    All News Feed