Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighborhoods

    Other countries
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 09:51
    Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighborhoods

    The Syrian Defense Ministry announced Friday that a ceasefire would begin at 3 am local time in the Ashrafieh Sheikh Maqsoud and Bani Zeid neighborhoods in the northern city of Aleppo, after establishing control in the districts, Report informs via Anadolu.

    The ministry has given armed groups until 9 am Friday to leave the neighborhoods to end the military situation, according to a ministry communique published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

    The statement came after the Interior Ministry said internal security forces began deploying to the Ashrafieh neighborhood on Thursday, following the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG terror group operating under the name SDF.

    The deployment came after a large number of SDF members defected in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, while others fled.

    The army began heavy and focused shelling of SDF positions in Aleppo early Thursday in retaliation for attacks by the group that killed at least nine civilians and injured dozens.

    The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.

    Syrian Defense Ministry Aleppo ceasefire
    Suriya Müdafiə Nazirliyi Hələbdə atəşkəs elan edib
    Минобороны Сирии объявило о прекращении огня в Алеппо

    Latest News

    10:59

    Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    10:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Air Force Commander, Military Prosecutor visit military units

    Military
    10:45

    Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route

    Region
    10:35

    Number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches almost 1.9M

    Finance
    10:28

    ING revises inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2026

    Finance
    10:17

    304 pensioners aged 100 and over live in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    10:10

    Azeri Light oil price rises by over 1.6% on global markets

    Energy
    10:07

    Trump says there could be more US strikes in Nigeria

    Other countries
    09:51

    Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighborhoods

    Other countries
    All News Feed