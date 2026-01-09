Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route

    Region
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 10:45
    Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route

    As much as 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said on Friday, Report informs via Armenpress.

    In a statement on social media, Papoyan presented statistics on grain and gasoline imports via rail through Azerbaijan.

    "In 2025, 6,580 tons of grain entered Armenia via railway through the territory of Azerbaijan, of which 1,000 tons were Kazakh and 5,580 tons were Russian, as well as 1,210 tons of Azerbaijani gasoline," Papoyan said on social media.

    "As of January 8, 2026, 8,485 tons of Russian grain have entered Armenia via railway through the territory of Azerbaijan, and 4,103 tons are en route. In addition, 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route, of which 6,100 tons are gasoline and 1,500 tons are diesel. As I mentioned earlier, a price reduction of up to 80 drams ($0.21) per liter for gasoline and diesel is expected compared to last month's prices. I am pleased to inform you that, driven by these developments, other fuel-selling companies are also working toward lowering prices," he added.

    Azerbaijani petroleum products Armenia Gevorg Papoyan
    Ermənistanlı nazir: "Azərbaycandan 7,6 min ton neft məhsullarının idxalını gözləyirik"
    Папоян: Армения ожидает поставки 7,6 тыс. тонн азербайджанских нефтепродуктов

    Latest News

    10:59

    Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    10:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Air Force Commander, Military Prosecutor visit military units

    Military
    10:45

    Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route

    Region
    10:35

    Number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches almost 1.9M

    Finance
    10:28

    ING revises inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2026

    Finance
    10:17

    304 pensioners aged 100 and over live in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    10:10

    Azeri Light oil price rises by over 1.6% on global markets

    Energy
    10:07

    Trump says there could be more US strikes in Nigeria

    Other countries
    09:51

    Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighborhoods

    Other countries
    All News Feed