Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route

As much as 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said on Friday, Report informs via Armenpress.

In a statement on social media, Papoyan presented statistics on grain and gasoline imports via rail through Azerbaijan.

"In 2025, 6,580 tons of grain entered Armenia via railway through the territory of Azerbaijan, of which 1,000 tons were Kazakh and 5,580 tons were Russian, as well as 1,210 tons of Azerbaijani gasoline," Papoyan said on social media.

"As of January 8, 2026, 8,485 tons of Russian grain have entered Armenia via railway through the territory of Azerbaijan, and 4,103 tons are en route. In addition, 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route, of which 6,100 tons are gasoline and 1,500 tons are diesel. As I mentioned earlier, a price reduction of up to 80 drams ($0.21) per liter for gasoline and diesel is expected compared to last month's prices. I am pleased to inform you that, driven by these developments, other fuel-selling companies are also working toward lowering prices," he added.