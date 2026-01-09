304 pensioners aged 100 and over live in Azerbaijan
Social security
- 09 January, 2026
- 10:17
There are currently 304 pensioners aged 100 and above living in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Report.
The ministry stated that women make up the majority of centenarian pensioners in the country - 261 pensioners are women, while 43 are men.
