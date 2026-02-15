Azerbaijan Emergency Ministry holds meeting on WUF13 preparations

A meeting was held by the State Fire Control Service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Azerbaijan regarding preparations for the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, Report informs.

Officials from the State Fire Control and State Fire Protection Services of the ministry, the State Agency for Safe Working in Industry and Mountain-Mine Control, the State Tourism Agency and Azerbaijan Tourism Board, as well as representatives of hotels participated in the meeting held on the topic "Ensuring fire safety in hotels."

At the event, the importance of reliably ensuring fire safety in hotels and the necessity of keeping elevators and other lifting equipment in proper working condition was emphasized, and extensive exchange of views was conducted on the topic.