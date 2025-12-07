12 terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan

The Pakistan Army said on Sunday that 12 terrorists were killed during a security operation in the southwestern province of Balochistan, Report informs via Xinhua.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said the security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat district of the province.

It added that the killed terrorists had been actively involved in multiple terrorist attacks in the area, and that a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the site.

Following the incident, a clearance operation was carried out to ensure no other terrorists remained in the vicinity, the ISPR said.

The military affirmed that security forces remain committed to thwarting the efforts of those who threaten peace in Pakistan.