Soldiers stage coup in Benin, Presidency says situation under control

A group of soldiers in Benin announced early Sunday on state broadcaster Benin TV that President Patrice Talon had been "removed from office," months ahead of the presidential election scheduled for April 2026, Report informs via Xinhua.

Identifying themselves as the "Military Committee for the Refoundation (CMR)," the soldiers said they convened on Sunday and decided that "Mr. Patrice Talon is dismissed from his functions as president of the republic."

Gunshots were reported at Camp Guezo, near the president's residence in the largest city of Cotonou, and local media said soldiers had taken control of the state broadcaster.

However, the Presidency said the president is safe and that government forces have regained control of the situation.

Benin, located in West Africa, covers an area of about 112,000 square km and has a population of roughly 14 million.

Historically considered one of the more peaceful and stable countries in the region, Benin has nevertheless experienced several coups and attempted coups following gaining independence from France in 1960.

Political stability has largely been maintained since 1991, after the two-decade rule of Mathieu Kerekou, who had renamed the country the People's Republic of Benin.

Talon first came to power in March 2016 and was re-elected in April 2021. He was scheduled to step down after the presidential election in April 2026. Former Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni had been widely regarded as the frontrunner, while opposition candidate Renaud Agbodjo was barred by the electoral commission due to insufficient sponsorship.

In November, the national legislature approved an extension of the presidential term from five to seven years, while retaining the two-term limit.

The current events in Benin come amid a wave of military takeovers in West Africa. Just in late November, a coup in Guinea-Bissau ousted President Umaro Embalo following a disputed election in which both the incumbent and opposition declared victory.