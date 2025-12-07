Azerbaijani boxers win four medals at Oil Countries Boxing Cup
Individual sports
- 07 December, 2025
- 16:13
Azerbaijani boxers secured four medals at the Oil Countries Boxing Cup held in Yugorsk, Russia, Report informs.
Malik Hasanov claimed the gold medal in the 67kg weight category. Yadigar Aliyev (51kg) won silver, while Ali Miriyev (60kg) and Novruzali Guliyev (75kg) each took home bronze medals.
