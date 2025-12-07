Hungarian PM to visit Türkiye on December 8

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Türkiye on December 8 at the invitation of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As Report informs, this was announced on X by the head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Burhanettin Duran.

The high-level Hungarian delegation headed by Orban will participate in the 7th meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Hungary.

During the meetings within the framework of the visit, a detailed exchange of views will be held on the comprehensive expansion of strategic partnership relations, as well as on current regional and global issues.

In addition, the signing of various agreements is planned to strengthen the legal basis of bilateral ties.