    Turkish ambassador: Martyrs' dreams fulfilled with liberation of lands

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 12:43
    Turkish ambassador: Martyrs' dreams fulfilled with liberation of lands

    The liberation of Azerbaijani territories in 2020 fulfilled the dreams of the martyrs, Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun said in a statement to journalists, Report informs.

    According to the diplomat, hundreds of people sacrificed their lives on January 20, 1990, for the establishment of an independent Azerbaijani state. He noted that the liberation of the occupied territories in 2020 made the aspirations of those martyrs a reality.

    Akgün also expressed his hope that the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue forever, stressing that Türkiye has always stood by Azerbaijan and will continue to do so in the future.

    Birol Akgün: 2020-ci ildə Azərbaycan əraziləri azad edilərək şəhidlərin arzuları yerinə yetirildi
    Посол Турции прокомментировал события 20 января 1990 года

