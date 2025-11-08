Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 08:55
    Turkish ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

    The Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgun, has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day.

    According to Report, the ambassador shared his message on his X (Twitter) page.

    "Congratulations on Victory Day, dear Azerbaijan!

    May the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh - the historic Turkic land and native territories that became a legend of heroic struggle - be blessed!

    May the Almighty rest the souls of all our martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland," the ambassador wrote.

