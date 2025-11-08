Turkish ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day
- 08 November, 2025
- 08:55
The Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgun, has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day.
According to Report, the ambassador shared his message on his X (Twitter) page.
"Congratulations on Victory Day, dear Azerbaijan!
May the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh - the historic Turkic land and native territories that became a legend of heroic struggle - be blessed!
May the Almighty rest the souls of all our martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland," the ambassador wrote.
