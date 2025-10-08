Turkic states to sign MoU on urban planning cooperation
- 08 October, 2025
- 13:34
Members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in urban planning, spatial development, and sustainable urban growth, Report cites the Gabala Declaration.
The agreement aims to promote knowledge exchange, sustainable reconstruction, and smart city solutions among member countries.
It also supports coordinated participation on regional and global platforms, with a focus on leveraging Azerbaijan's experience in these areas.
