Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Turkic states to sign MoU on urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:34
    Turkic states to sign MoU on urban planning cooperation

    Members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in urban planning, spatial development, and sustainable urban growth, Report cites the Gabala Declaration.

    The agreement aims to promote knowledge exchange, sustainable reconstruction, and smart city solutions among member countries.

    It also supports coordinated participation on regional and global platforms, with a focus on leveraging Azerbaijan's experience in these areas.

    Azerbaijan Memorandum of Understanding urban planning OTSGabalaSummit2025 Gabala declaration
    TDT-yə üzv dövlətlər şəhərsalmaya dair anlaşma memorandumu imzalayacaq
    Тюркские государства подпишут меморандум в сфере градостроительства

    Latest News

    14:00

    Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027

    Foreign policy
    13:53

    Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreement

    Domestic policy
    13:49

    Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protest

    Other countries
    13:48

    Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040

    Business
    13:45

    OTS stepping up efforts to obtain observer status in UN, OIC

    Foreign policy
    13:40

    OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    OTS countries confirm support for development of Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    13:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

    Foreign policy
    13:34

    Turkic states to sign MoU on urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed