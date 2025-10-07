Turkic states to establish secretariat for education initiatives
- 07 October, 2025
- 16:01
The member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are taking steps to establish a permanent secretariat for the Union of Turkic Universities and the "Orhun" exchange program, OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the 12th OTS Heads of State Summit in Gabala, Report informs.
He noted that part of the $2 million contributed by Azerbaijan to the OTS budget will be allocated for this initiative.
Omuraliev also mentioned that following a decision made at the informal OTS summit in Budapest regarding Afghanistan, a designated working group is actively implementing relevant measures.
He added: "Another important issue is the prevention of youth radicalization by extremist groups. We have also prepared a memorandum on cybersecurity. Education holds a key place in our cooperation framework."