    Turkic states to establish secretariat for education initiatives

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 16:01
    Turkic states to establish secretariat for education initiatives

    The member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are taking steps to establish a permanent secretariat for the Union of Turkic Universities and the "Orhun" exchange program, OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the 12th OTS Heads of State Summit in Gabala, Report informs.

    He noted that part of the $2 million contributed by Azerbaijan to the OTS budget will be allocated for this initiative.

    Omuraliev also mentioned that following a decision made at the informal OTS summit in Budapest regarding Afghanistan, a designated working group is actively implementing relevant measures.

    He added: "Another important issue is the prevention of youth radicalization by extremist groups. We have also prepared a memorandum on cybersecurity. Education holds a key place in our cooperation framework."

    Azərbaycanın TDT Katibliyinin hesabına köçürdüyü 2 milyon dolların bir hissəsinin nəyə xərclənəcəyi açıqlanıb
    Часть взноса Азербайджана в Секретариат ОТГ направят на образовательные проекты

