    Trump speaks about peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Knesset

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 16:27
    US President Donald Trump once again mentioned the peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia speaking on Monday before the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset).

    According to Report, Trump stated that the United States will strive to build a future and legacy for the next generation based on cooperation, friendship, and trade relations.

    "From Tel Aviv to Dubai, from Haifa to Beirut, from Jerusalem to Damascus… and from Armenia to Azerbaijan-another war that I stopped," Trump said.

    Donald Trump Azerbaijan Armenia Knesset South Caucasus Conflict Resolution
    Tramp Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülhdən danışıb
    Трамп в Кнессете рассказал о мире между Арменией и Азербайджаном

