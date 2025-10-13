Trump speaks about peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Knesset
- 13 October, 2025
- 16:27
US President Donald Trump once again mentioned the peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia speaking on Monday before the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset).
According to Report, Trump stated that the United States will strive to build a future and legacy for the next generation based on cooperation, friendship, and trade relations.
"From Tel Aviv to Dubai, from Haifa to Beirut, from Jerusalem to Damascus… and from Armenia to Azerbaijan-another war that I stopped," Trump said.
