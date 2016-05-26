 Top
    US State Department welcomes Azerbaijani Supreme Court's decision to release Khadija Ismayil

    The US government considers the release of Ismayil from prison as a positive step

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US Government welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan on reporter Khadija Ismayil. 

    Report informs, a statement of the US State Department declares.

    "We consider this as a positive development," the statement says.

    On Wednesday, the cassation appeal of Khadija Ismayil was considered by the Supreme Court. The court released Kh.Ismayil sentencing her to 3.6 years of suspended sentence.

    Kh.Ismayil was sentenced to 7,5 years imprisonment under decision of Baku Court of Grave Crimes. The reporter charged with Article 179.3.2 (misappropriation and embezzlement - in large amount), Article 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship), Article 213.1 (tax evasion) and Article 308.2 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code. The decision has been appealed, the court upheld the decision of the court of first instance. Kh.Ismayil made a cassation appeal against the decision of Baku Court of Appeal. 

