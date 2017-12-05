The 545th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Polish diplomatic ties marked

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Yagub Mahmudov and the ANAS employees - Scientific Secretary Irada Aliyeva, head of the section Shahin Farzaliyev and Polish language specialist Narmin Gafarli have paid a science trip to Poland.

Report was informed in the Institute the trip was organized at the invitation of Azerbaijani ambassador to Poland Hasan Hasanov.

Scientific conference dedicated to the 545th anniversary of establishment diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Poland has been held in the lyceum named after Casimir IV Jagiellon in Torun, Poland.

Academician Yagub Mahmudov who addressed the conference said the history of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Poland dates back to the year of 1472: “The ruler of Azerbaijan's Ag Qoyunlu Uzun Hasan sent diplomatic mission to Poland in 1472 and Azerbaijani delegation held diplomatic negotiations with King of Poland, Casimir IV Jagiellon.”

At the end of the event, H.Hasanov has awarded a group of people who actively participated in the conference with memory medals.

The scholars have visited in Warsaw the monuments erected in memory of Mammad bey Sulkiewicz (1865-1920), Polish general who served in the Azerbaijan army and Veli bek Jedigar (1897-1971), Azerbaijani colonel who served in the Polish army.

In accordance with agreement reached between the Institute of History of ANAS and the Institute of History of Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN) scientific conferences dedicated to the 100 anniversary of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Poland to be held and cooperation agreements to be signed.