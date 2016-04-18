Tbilisi conference presents a project launched in Azerbaijan

Tbilisi. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi has hosted international conference entitled 'Ecosystem-based approach to climate changes'.

Report informs, great attention of Azerbaijani government towards this field has been stressed in the conference.

Global climate changes, effects of man-made events to climate, protection of environment and ecological balance, international cooperation in this field have been discussed in the event, views exchanged.

Works carried out in different countries, including in Azerbaijan to preserve the ecological balance as well as implemented projects have been discussed.

Project 'Effective use of pasture and forest resources in the South Caucasus', which implemented in Azerbaijan, has been presented. It was stated that the UNDP project was carried out by consent of Azerbaijani Government and with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

During speeches, great benefits of the project have been stressed.