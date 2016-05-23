Tbilisi hosts press conference on importance of closure of 'Metsamor' NPP

Tbilisi. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'World union should deeply analyze Armenia's destructive position in the region once again. A final decision should be adopted on closure of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant. Everybody should realize that Armenia is the only source of radioactive threat in the South Caucasus region'.

Report informs, Chairman of the National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis Ali Babayev told in a press conference in Tbilisi on May 23.

A.Babayev said that two groups were detected while selling uranium in Georgi in April: 'They wanted to sell uranium approximately for 3,000,000 USD. 19 people have already been detained in regard with this issue, some of them are Armenian citizens. One of the main concerns is that where from the radioactive substance was brought. Investigations proved that this substance was brought from Armenia and one of them works in Metsamor NPP, other in the country's intelligence agencies.

According to A.Babayev, the issue has become more serious. Democratic forces realize greatness, seriousness of the existing danger. Several non-governmental organizations have already appealed to the head of the Georgian government on the issue. The appeal requests to assess Armenia's destructive activity in the region and take all necessary steps. The application has already responded by the government. The government states serious investigating of the issue.

Politician said that Armenia's Metsamor NPP is the source of a true disaster for the region: 'No one should forget the tragedy of Chernobyl. Many people from South Caucasus countries were seriously injured, while avoiding consequences of the tragedy. Now, our region has faced such a tragedy. No one can make optimistic forecast regarding activity of Metsamor NPP. The station, operated for a long time, is a source of serious disaster. Not only Azerbaijan and Turkish people, but also Georgian, Abkhaz, Ossetian and other nations, as well as the Armenians themselves will suffer from it. Therefore, all democratic forces, thinking happy future of their people should join and raise voice for closure of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, demand international organizations to increase pressure on Armenia'.

According to A.Babayev, Armenians subversive activities don't end with selling uranium or with Metsamor NPP: 'Armenian separatist tendencies increased in the last few days. They make calls against Azerbaijanis and Turks. Re-activation of Armenian 'Krung' terrorist organization in the territory of Georgia is of serious concern. More than 350 Georgians have been driven out its occupied territories and live as internally displaced persons in various regions. Abusing this situation, 'majority' Armenians demand cultural autonomy in these territories. Those who demand cultural autonomy today, will demand autonomy in the future. We know it from history. Events, in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are just clear evidence of that policy.'

He said that the Georgian government must strictly approach this issue and take serious measures to Armenian claims'.