Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief minister

Speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye - Sahiba Gafarova, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Numan Kurtulmus - met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

According to Report, the meeting focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations between the three nations.

The parties emphasized that shared cultural, religious, and spiritual values form the foundation of the strong friendship and brotherhood among the countries. It was also noted that close political ties and personal friendships between the heads of state have a significant positive impact on the development of relations in all fields, bringing the nations and their people even closer together.

The significance of the trilateral meeting of the parliamentary speakers in Islamabad and the issues discussed there were also highlighted. It was stressed that this trilateral cooperation mechanism, reciprocal visits, and joint initiatives within prominent international parliamentary organizations help reinforce friendship and strategic partnerships among the countries at the parliamentary level.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the future development of bilateral and trilateral cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.