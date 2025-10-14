Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief minister

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 17:57
    Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief minister

    Speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye - Sahiba Gafarova, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Numan Kurtulmus - met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

    According to Report, the meeting focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations between the three nations.

    The parties emphasized that shared cultural, religious, and spiritual values form the foundation of the strong friendship and brotherhood among the countries. It was also noted that close political ties and personal friendships between the heads of state have a significant positive impact on the development of relations in all fields, bringing the nations and their people even closer together.

    The significance of the trilateral meeting of the parliamentary speakers in Islamabad and the issues discussed there were also highlighted. It was stressed that this trilateral cooperation mechanism, reciprocal visits, and joint initiatives within prominent international parliamentary organizations help reinforce friendship and strategic partnerships among the countries at the parliamentary level.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on the future development of bilateral and trilateral cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

    Sahiba Gafarova Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Numan Kurtulmuş Maryam Nawaz Sharif lahore
    Photo
    Azərbaycan, Pakistan və Türkiyə parlament sədrləri Pəncabın baş naziri ilə görüşüblər
    Photo
    Спикеры парламентов Азербайджана, Пакистана и Турции встретились с премьером Пенджаба

    Latest News

    18:05

    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in September

    Energy
    17:59

    IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    17:57
    Photo

    Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief minister

    Foreign policy
    17:55
    Photo

    Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    17:55

    Azerbaijan details 9-month methanol output

    Energy
    17:42

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:40

    Azerbaijan's commercial gas production rises by nearly 3%

    Energy
    17:25
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova visits Iqbal's Mausoleum, Badshahi Mosque in Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:25

    Anitta Hipper: Any support for Ukraine is welcome, including supply of Tomahawks

    Other countries
    All News Feed