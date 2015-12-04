​Spanish Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain Ignacio Ibanez in the framework of the 22nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Belgrade.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting the sides discussed prospects of development of relations between Azerbaijan and Spain.

Elmar Mammadyarov informed the Spanish counterpart on the negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict's settlement.

The Minister stressed that the next 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, which was initiated by Spain, is to be held in April 2016 in Azerbaijan. Mammadyarov invited Spanish counterpart to take part in this event and Ignacio Ibanez accepted the invitation.

Ignacio Ibanez highlighted importance of mutual high-level visits and the need to promote these visits by both ministries.

At the meeting, agreement on expanding the legal framework between the two countries was reached.