    Somalia, Azerbaijan ink MoU for visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 10:08
    Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Ali Mohamed Omar, signed on Wednesday in Kampala with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Samir Sharifov, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) granting mutual visa exemptions for diplomatic passport holders from both countries, Report informs referring to Somalia's Foreign Ministry.

    During the sidelines of the 19th Intersessional Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Foreign Ministers, the two countries agreed that diplomatic passport holders will be able to travel freely without visa requirements, reflecting their shared commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

    The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Hamza Adan Haadoow, Permanent Secretary of Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare Afrah, Somalia's ambassador to Uganda, and other officials from Azerbaijan.

    The two ministers also discussed ways to deepen cooperation, strengthen bilateral relations, and explore joint initiatives of mutual interest, highlighting the growing partnership between Somalia and Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan Somalia visa-free travel
    Azərbaycan və Somali diplomatik pasport sahibləri üçün vizasız rejim tətbiq edir
    Азербайджан и Сомали вводят безвиз для владельцев дипломатических паспортов

