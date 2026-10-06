Siemens Energy: Green corridors can fundamentally transform regional energy flows

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The implementation of green corridor projects can fundamentally transform energy flows between the Caspian region, Central Asia, and Europe, Frederik Doyé, senior vice president of Hub Europe at Siemens Energy, said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the Black Sea Green Energy Corridor - a joint project of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary - holds special strategic importance.

"The project involves the transmission of up to 4 GW of electricity from renewable sources from the Caspian region to the European Union via new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line infrastructure," he emphasized.

He also noted the promising outlook of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor project, a joint initiative of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. According to him, this project will unlock the significant renewable energy potential of Central Asia and connect it with the European market.

"For centuries, the Silk Road connected East and West through the movement of goods. The green corridor can connect East and West through the transmission of clean energy," Doyé said.

He stressed that the implementation of these initiatives creates new opportunities for cooperation among Azerbaijan, Germany, and European energy companies in renewable energy production, power transmission infrastructure construction, and energy system integration.