Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Shehbaz Sharif: November 8 stands as historic testament to courage of Azerbaijani nation

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 10:45
    Shehbaz Sharif: November 8 stands as historic testament to courage of Azerbaijani nation

    November 8 stands as a historic testament to the courage, resolve and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani nation, which restored its territorial integrity after nearly three decades, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "On the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, I extend my warmest felicitations to my dear brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and to the brave and brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

    November 8 stands as a historic testament to the courage, resolve and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani nation, which restored its territorial integrity after nearly three decades. We pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices made this triumph possible.

    Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan then, and we stand with Azerbaijan always. Last year's Victory Day Parade in Baku, where I had the honour of joining President Aliyev, captured the unbreakable bond between our nations.

    May Azerbaijan continue to rise from strength to strength, and may the South Caucasus move toward lasting peace and shared prosperity," the Pakistani prime minister said.

    Shehbaz Sharif November 8 – Victory Day
    Pakistanın Baş naziri 8 Noyabrı Azərbaycan xalqının cəsarətinin tarixi sübutu hesab edir
    Премьер Пакистана считает 8 Ноября историческим свидетельством мужества азербайджанского народа
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