Serbian president emphasizes importance of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

The steps needed to be taken in the area of ​​cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the electric power sector should be implemented as soon as possible, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said while making press statements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

"Today, the Serbian gas company and SOCAR held talks on this issue and a cooperation agreement was signed. We will try to resolve each issue within two or three months, so that the project documentation can be prepared and construction can begin immediately after that. The construction will take more than two years. We believe that we will open a gas-fired power plant by 2029. Three sites have been selected around the city of Nis," he noted.